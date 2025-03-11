Louis Riddick wonders why the Bengals are rewarding B.J. Hill with a new contract but not Trey Hendrickson. (0:52)

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Cincinnati Bengals and how each will impact the upcoming season:

He signed a three-year deal for $33 million with $16 million guaranteed.

What it means: Hill is an under-the-radar player the Bengals needed to bring back. It appeared things were trending that way when player exec Duke Tobin praised Hill at the NFL combine in February. It gives Cincinnati a familiar starter at defensive tackle amid much uncertainty surrounding that unit.

What's the risk: Age is the big factor here, especially given the guarantee amount. Hill turns 30 in April, which is older than the Bengals typically sign to multi-year deals. However, given the circumstances, it was a risk worth taking with at least two starters gone from last year and potentially even three, with DE Trey Hendrickson seeking a trade.

The former Packers standout agree to a two-year deal.

What it means: Make that two defensive linemen the Bengals have agreed to terms with at the start of free agency. After bringing back Hill, Slaton gives Cincinnati an imposing interior presence. He ranked third among qualifying players in run stop win rate last season (NFL Next Gen Stats). While not a big pressure guy, he will definitely help a defense that must be better against the run. Last season, the Bengals had the fourth-worst expected points added on rushing plays, per ESPN Research.

What's the risk: At a total value of $15.1 million, there isn't a significant amount. The Bengals must ensure they can surround Slaton and Hill with edge rushers who get after the quarterback. But if anything, he is a player who is similar to DJ Reader, whom the Bengals had from 2020 to 2023 as a strong nose tackle who was pivotal in the team's playoff success.

Samaje Perine, RB

Perine is coming back to Cincinnati on a two-year deal.

What it means: Perine is a very familiar face. He was the backup running back during the team's deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022, including a key reception in the AFC championship win over Kansas City. The Bengals needed a bigger running back to help carry the workload for RB Chase Brown, who Cincinnati believes will continue to develop into one of the better ones in the league. Perine is an excellent pass blocker who should complement Brown and coach Zac Taylor's offense.

What's the risk: Perine wasn't on the field a ton for Kansas City last season, but he was effective at quality rates. His first downs per carry (35%) and third down conversion rate (40%) were as good as they were in Cincinnati. As long as that remains the same and he can be reliable in pass blocking situations, there is little risk in bringing back someone Cincinnati has struggled to replace.

Oren Burks, LB

The former Eagles player agreed to sign a two-year deal.

What it means: The Bengals added a linebacker with significant experience. Burks has played 108 games in eight seasons. He started two of his 17 appearances with the Eagles and totaled 41 tackles. With Akeem Davis-Gaither on the move to Arizona and Germaine Pratt requesting a trade, getting a linebacker was a big priority for Cincinnati's defense and new coordinator Al Golden.

What's the risk: There is very little risk here. The Bengals addressed a key need on a contract that totals $5 million -- a very manageable number for a defense that has to operate under significant financial constraints because of the money allocated to the offense. Burks should be in a strong position to succeed and provide veteran leadership for a young Bengals unit.