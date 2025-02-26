Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma has hired Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy to be its football general manager.

Since 2018, Nagy had run the Senior Bowl, the annual postseason college all-star game in Mobile, Alabama. He will now lead the Sooners' roster building, player evaluation, recruiting and compensations operations alongside coach Brent Venables.

"This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country," Nagy said in a statement. "The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university's commitment to execute at a championship level. I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results."

In December, the New York Jets interviewed Nagy for their vacant general manager job before hiring Darren Mougey.

Before joining the Senior Bowl, Nagy worked as an NFL scout for almost two decades for the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

Nagy replaces former OU linebacker Curtis Lofton, who stepped down as the Sooners' general manager last month.

"Nagy's high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent will pay dividends across our roster and ultimately on the field," Venables said.

The Sooners are entering their fourth season under Venables and second as a member of the SEC.

OU finished 6-7, including 2-6 in the conference, in its first year in the SEC.