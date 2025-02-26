Jets HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey address the team's decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers in 2025. (0:31)

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, heavily criticized by fans and media for a bitterly disappointing 2024 season, took another big hit Wednesday.

This time, it came from his own players.

The NFLPA released its annual team report cards, a survey of 1,695 players who graded their respective teams in various categories. The Jets players sent a loud message to Johnson, giving ownership an F -- the only team in the league to do so.

The Jets' overall ranking, based on grades in 11 categories, was 29th -- a drop from 21st in 2023.

Regarding Johnson, the NFLPA said the players "cite perceived top leadership issues, with some describing issues as 'top-down problems.'" It notes how the Jets' ownership grade dropped from B- to F, with Johnson receiving the lowest score for contributing to a positive team culture.

The NFLPA report card was critical of the Jets' approach in most areas.

"Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse," the NFLPA said.

Specifically, the NFLPA said the Jets cut the food budget after the food program received low grades from 2023. The NFLPA also said the Jets didn't retain their longtime dietitian, "previously their highest-rated staff member." That dietician was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs, who saw an uptick in their food program and dietitian grades.

"Unsurprisingly, when asked what needs the most improvement, players overwhelmingly point to the food program, although they are complimentary of their new dietitian," the NFLPA said.

Johnson, 77, put himself in the spotlight last fall by firing coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season -- the first time in 25 years of ownership that he made such moves in-season.

The decision to replace Saleh with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich backfired, as the Jets lost nine of 12 games to finish 5-12. Johnson also got more involved in personnel decisions, which chafed some in the organization, sources said.

Interestingly, the players graded "head coach" a B, though that ranked only 25th.

For his part, Johnson, the owner since 2000, acknowledged he must improve.

"Absolutely, I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner," Johnson said last month at the introductory news conference for coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. "And I'm trying to be better."