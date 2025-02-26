Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mason Graham is regarded as a lock to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and likely will be taken in the top five. So there shouldn't be any question about his ability.

But if any teams have any nagging doubts, the former Michigan defensive tackle has a quick suggestion.

"I feel like just rolling that Ohio State film," he said Wednesday. "That's all you need to see, really."

Graham had a season-high eight tackles, including six within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage, in the Wolverines' 13-10 upset of the second-ranked Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 30. That performance in Michigan's biggest game of the season is the kind of impact Graham believes he will regularly make for his future NFL employer.

He didn't come off as arrogant or boastful when he said that Wednesday morning at the NFL combine. Just matter-of-fact that he is one of the best players in a draft class where the bulk of the headlines have centered on wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, edge rusher Abdul Carter, and quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

"I feel like I affect every snap, run or pass," Graham said. "I feel like a dominant player, one of the most dominant players in this class."

He might be correct. Graham is the third-ranked prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board (behind only Hunter and Carter) and the fourth-ranked prospect on ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller's top 50 prospects (behind Carter, Hunter and cornerback Will Johnson). Graham is the second-ranked prospect behind only Carter on Scouts Inc.'s NFL draft rankings.

Graham had nine sacks and 56 pressures in his three seasons at Michigan, where he lined up mostly as a three-technique defensive tackle. He also had 122 tackles, including 43 within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage when he lined up inside over the past two seasons. That was the second most among power-conference players in that span, according to ESPN Research.

Graham, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, was a two-time All-American and a finalist in 2024 for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player).

"I pride myself on playing the run and the pass because I feel like that's what a complete D-lineman does, but obviously rushing the passer I feel like I'm really good at too," Graham said. "I could run through guys or I can be a finesse guy, too, at the same time."

The impact against the run that Graham made in 2024 was impressive as well. The Wolverines' defense gave up 4.6 yards per play, 2.6 yards per rush and 0.2 yards per rush before first contact when Graham was on the field, according to ESPN Research. When he was not, those numbers jumped to 5.4 yards per play, 3.9 yards per rush and 1.5 yards per rush before first contact.

"I feel like I'm one of the most athletic guys here [at the combine]," Graham said. "I feel like I kind of proved that and you can see it on my tape."

Especially against the rival Buckeyes.