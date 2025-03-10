Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars will be trading Christian Kirk to the Texans for a 2026 7th-round pick. (1:04)

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Houston Texans and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Tremon Smith, CB

Smith joins Houston on a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.

What it means: Smith's value is on special teams. He played 85% and 82% of the Broncos' special team snaps in the last two seasons, respectively.

What's the risk: There isn't much of a risk since he plays on special teams and can provide a bit of depth at cornerback.

Derek Barnett, DE

Barnett returns to the Texans on a one-year, $5 million contract.

What it means: Barnett provides effective depth at the defensive end position for the Texans after he totaled five sacks last season. He also led Houston's defense in scoring touchdowns as he returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

What's the risk: The risk isn't high because he's a backup. As long as defensive end Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson are healthy, the Texans are in good shape. Having Barnett rotate in is a plus.

Braxton Berrios, WR

The former Miami receiver comes to Houston on a one-year, $2 million contract.

What it means: Berrios has 1,323 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his career. He's mainly a depth piece who plays in the slot and has good returning ability. He was an All-Pro returner for the New York Jets in 2021. So if the Texans can get some of that All-Pro return ability, it will bolster their special teams unit.

What's the risk: Berrios is coming off of a torn ACL, so there's some risk that he won't return to being an effective returner and depth piece. But overall this is a low-risk, medium-reward move.

Sheldon Rankins, DT

Rankins joins Houston on a one-year, $7 million contract.

What it means: This is the start of a slight overhaul for Houston's defensive tackle room as Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi, who started a combined 23 games in 2024 for the Texans, are free agents. Neither are expected to return, so Rankins is part of the overhaul. He had six sacks during his 2023 stint with Houston, so the Texans hope to see something similar in 2025.

What's the risk: Rankins only played seven games with the Bengals and had one sack in an injury-filled 2024 season. For the Texans' sake, they need him fully healthy.