OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Baltimore Ravens:

Patrick Ricard, FB

Baltimore and Richard agreed to a deal on Tuesday.

What it means: The Ravens bring back the biggest and most physical lead blocker in the game. At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, Ricard has put defenders on their backs so often that he's garnered the nickname "Pancake Pat." Last season, he was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his seven-year career after helping the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack average 5.8 yards per carry, which was the best in a single season in NFL history. The Ravens now return the powerful backfield tandem of Ricard and Derrick Henry.

"Any time 42 [Ricard] is in front of me, I'm comfortable," Henry said last season.

What's the risk: Wear and tear. Ricard turns 31 in May and has been involved in some hard-hitting collisions over the years. The Ravens have tried to lighten the load for Ricard, who went from playing 64% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in 2021 to 39% in each of the last two seasons. Plus, there's not much risk considering it's a one-year deal worth around $3 million, according to a source. Ricard has also been very durable recently. The last time he missed a game was 2021.

Ronnie Stanley , OT

The Ravens retained Stanley on a three-year, $60 million deal.

What it means: Lamar Jackson is extremely happy. Baltimore fortified Jackson's blindside by retaining Stanley, who was considered the top left tackle available in free agency. The biggest surprise is the Ravens kept Stanley from hitting the open market with a modest deal by offensive linemen standards. Stanley's $20 million per season average is tied for eighth among left tackles. He is coming off his best season since a career-altering left ankle injury in 2020. Stanley allowed an average time to pressure of 3.39 seconds last season, which ranked as the fourth-best among left tackles, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Ravens don't have much salary cap room, but they were able to achieve their No. 1 priority in free agency.

What's the risk: Durability is the biggest concern for Stanley, who turns 31 before the start of the regular season. Since signing a five-year, $98.75 million deal midway through the 2020 season, he has missed 36 games over the past five seasons because of ankle, shoulder and knee injuries. But last season, when he received a per-game bonus, Stanley started every game for the first time in his nine-year career and played a career-high 1,089 snaps.