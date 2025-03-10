Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Haason Reddick, LB

Reddick is joining the Bucs on a one-year, $14 million contract.

What it means: Edge rusher was a priority for the Bucs heading into this free agency period to match the kind ofpush they've been getting up the middle from Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. With Khalil Mack returning to the Los Angeles Chargers, the focus shifted to Reddick. He registered 50.5 sacks over the last five seasons, so he's been plenty productive in that department as Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell continue to develop.

What's the risk: After being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets, Reddick recorded just one sack in 10 games (two starts) last season, which was marred by a holdout. He'll also be 31. The Bucs were best served keeping this a one-year deal to see how me meshes with their scheme and locker room. He worked with Larry Foote, the Bucs' run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach, from 2017 to 2018 when they were with the Arizona Cardinals.

Chris Godwin, WR

The Bucs are re-signing Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract that includes $44 million guaranteed.

What it means: Prior to Godwin suffering a dislocated left ankle in Week 7, he'd amassed 50 catches and was arguably the hottest receiver in the league. With the way Jalen McMillan came on late in the season with seven touchdowns in the final five games and Mike Evans under contract for one more season, plus the emergence of Bucky Irving, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense could reach record heights in 2025.

What's the risk: The Bucs felt comfortable with Godwin's ankle given their level of inside knowledge and the fact that they've been here before: Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in week 15 of the 2021 season and they signed him to a new contract in 2022. He rewarded their faith with back-to-back 1,000-yard reasons in 2022 and 2023.

Ben Bredeson, G

Bredeson returns to Tampa on a three-year contract worth $22 million.

What it means: The Bucs signed Bredeson to a one-year deal last year worth $3 million. He started all 17 games and their wild-card postseason game at left guard and gets quite the bump this year but still within reason as the 13th highest-paid left guard in the league. It also gives them more time to keep developing 2024 draft pick Elijah Klein.

What's the risk:After several failed multi-year free agent deals early in general manager Jason Licht's tenure, the Bucs have found and stuck to a formula that works for them with outside free agents: Bringing them in on one-year trial deals before re-signing to long-term contracts. Last year, Bredeson fit in nicely with their culture and helped transform their run game, and he was able to lock in on one position, which accelerated his progress.

Lavonte David, LB

David returns to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $10 million, with $9 million guaranteed.

What it means: The Bucs will have their longest-tenured player and 11-time captain back for a 14th season. General manager Jason Licht even went as far as calling David the "poster-child" for the organization, embodying all the traits they look for in any Buccaneer. Those close to him feel this could be it for him though, as he's been contemplating retirement for a few seasons now.

What's the risk: David turned 35 in January but continues to play at an extremely high level. He's still their best linebacker in coverage, he's a highly effective blitzer, he's as sure of a tackler as there is on the team, he allows minimal yards after the catch and he only surrendered one touchdown this past season. A healthy SirVocea Dennis returning from shoulder surgery should give them the support they needed last season in the middle of the field.