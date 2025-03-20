Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year began Wednesday, which allowed free agent signings to become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the New Orleans Saints:

Will Clapp, C

New Orleans and Clapp agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Saints bring back a familiar face by re-signing Clapp, who went to LSU. He was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round and spent four seasons there from 2018-2021. Clapp left the Saints to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers and most recently spent the last season with the Buffalo Bills, where he played one game. He started 11 games for the Chargers in 2023 and will provide depth for the Saints as someone who can play both guard and center.

What's the risk: None. The organization already knows Clapp well, even though he has been gone long enough to miss the Dennis Allen era. Clapp can play all three positions on the interior and started a game at right guard for the Bills last year. He can also play center. The Saints are always going to need depth on the offensive line due to injuries, so this will help add another utility player to the lineup.

Jack Stoll, TE

New Orleans and Stoll agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: Stoll spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kellen Moore last season but finished the year with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 11 games for the two teams and caught 10 passes in Philadelphia. This is the second tight end signing for the Saints, who recently re-signed Juwan Johnson.

What's the risk: None. It's a one-year deal for a player that began the 2024 season on the Eagles practice squad and provides minimal risk. Stoll can compete for a job and provide depth to a tight end room that is currently dealing with injuries to Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill.

Isaac Yiadom, CB

New Orleans and Yiadom agreed to a three-year deal.

What it means: Yiadom returns after a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, signing a three-year deal, according to his agent. The Saints liked Yiadom's performance in 2022, when he played in all 17 games and started 8 games due to injuries. They'll get him back after he was allowed to leave in free agency for $3 million deal in San Francisco, and he's a good depth add after the departure of Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore's trade to the Washington Commanders last season.

What's the risk: As with any free agent signing, the amount of risk depends on the money involved, but the Saints already know Yiadom after he spent two seasons in New Orleans from 2022-2023. Yiadom had 14 PBU's and one interception when asked to fill in as a starter in the back half of the 2023 season. While the coaching staff and scheme will be different this year, he's already shown he can be a good addition to the room and a veteran presence on the team.

Juwan Johnson, TE

New Orleans and Johnson agreed to a three-year deal on Tuesday.

What it means: The Saints are keeping a player they signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, giving him a three-year deal averaging $10 million a year. Johnson is one of the few healthy tight ends left on the roster at the moment with Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau both dealing with significant injuries from last season. He also is a favorite target of quarterback Derek Carr and had the second-most receptions on the team last year behind RB Alvin Kamara. Johnson has 14 touchdowns in his last three seasons in New Orleans.

What's the risk: New Orleans is investing in Johnson's growth in his fifth season as a TE (he signed with the team as a wideout) and they're giving him significant money in his second major extension with the team. However, Johnson has no guarantees in the third year of his contract, allowing them to move on in 2027 when he is 30 if they want. This also shouldn't prevent the Saints from taking a tight end in the draft if they still have the position high on their priority list.

Justin Reid, S

New Orleans and Reid reached a three-year deal.

What it means: The Saints lost Will Harris after he agreed to sign with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, making the safety position move up in the priority rankings. It didn't take long for the Saints to address that need, giving Reid a three-year, $31.5 million deal, including $22.25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reid will be a new face to pair with Tyrann Mathieu after the departure of Marcus Maye. The Saints essentially had an open competition in camp for one of the safety positions last year. Now, they'll know their starters several months ahead of time.

What's the risk: The Saints' history with free agent safeties has been a mixed bag -- there were failures with Jairus Byrd and Maye in the past 10 years, but they also had success welcoming back Malcolm Jenkins and adding Mathieu. This is a significant outside investment for a team that has been tight against the cap and has an aging defense. Reid will be 28 this season but has also been a steady presence, playing in at least 16 games each season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dante Pettis, WR

New Orleans and Pettis agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: Pettis bounced from the practice squad to the active roster last year, ultimately playing in eight games for the Saints. He caught one touchdown at the end of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pettis provided added depth when other receivers got hurt, and he could return kicks as well. He's also a veteran who has played for several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, where he had five TDs in 2018.

What's the risk: None. Pettis played on a one-year minimum deal last year and probably has a similar deal in place this year with no risk. He can compete again for a spot in training camp and is a veteran presence who can return punts if needed.

The Saints are investing in DE Chase Young, 25, as one of their pass rushers of the future, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $57 million. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Chase Young, DE

New Orleans and Young agreed to a three-year deal.

What it means: The Saints gave Young a one-year deal worth up to $13 million last year that was heavily based on per-game roster bonuses after he had an offseason neck procedure. Young earned all of his money by playing in all 17 games for the first time in his career and finishing the season with 5.5 sacks. The Saints were clearly pleased with what they saw and are investing in Young, 25, as one of their pass rushers of the future, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $57 million, according to Adam Schefter.

What's the risk: Young is going into his sixth season and has never had double-digit sacks, and he also dealt with some significant injuries that derailed his 2021 and 2022 seasons following a Rookie of the Year season in 2020. The Saints are probably banking on him matching or besting his 7.5 sacks in 2020 or his combined 7.5 sacks in 2023 between the Commanders and 49ers. A three-year deal is a significant investment after New Orleans has failed to develop and retain a pass rusher long-term other than Cameron Jordan. (One example is Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, who had his best seasons after leaving the Saints in the 2021 free agency period).

Jonah Williams, DE

The Saints are bringing in Williams on a one-year deal.

What it means: Williams knows new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley from his first stint with the Rams, when Williams was a rookie in 2024 and Staley was the DC there. Williams said he has a good relationship with Staley and is excited to play in his defense again.

What's the risk: None. It's likely team-friendly, so he'll have a chance to compete for a job or provide depth. Williams said that he came up through the league in Staley's defense and feels like it's a great fit. He said his main reason in joining the Saints is stopping the run, which is something they struggled with last season.

Landon Young, OT

The Saints are bringing Young back on a one-year deal.

What it means: The Saints selected Young in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, and he'sbeen a swing lineman who has been asked to play four different positions over the years. Young has started at least one game every year since he was drafted, and he's been a useful addition to the room.

What's the risk: None with his deal likely being a minimum contract. Saints offensive line coach Brendan Nugent was with Young during his rookie season and has some familiarity there. Young will be a solid back up who can be trusted to play significant snaps if there are injuries.