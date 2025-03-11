Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Arizona Cardinals:

Jacoby Brissett, QB

Arizona and Brissett agreed to a two-year deal Tuesday.

What it means: Brissett is the veteran backup that both the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray need at the moment. Brissett has experience with coach Jonathan Gannon from their time together with the Indianapolis Colts, and he played for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Having a familiarity with the system and the coaching staff will help Brissett get acclimated to his role even quicker -- and be better prepared if he has to step in and play at any point next season.

What's the risk: There's little to no risk with Brissett, especially because of his familiarity with Petzing's offense. Brissett is the type of quarterback who can adjust to whatever situation he's in, so Petzing and the Cardinals won't have to adapt to a new signal caller going in.

Zay Jones, WR

Arizona and Jones agreed to a deal on Tuesday.

What it means: With Jones, the Cardinals get a veteran presence in their receivers room to help mentor its slew of younger receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Jones, who played in11 games last season, can also be another option for quarterback Kyler Murray, using his veteran savviness in an offense that thrives when multiple receivers are involved.

What's the risk: There's little risk by re-signing Jones to one year, especially when the Cardinals are poised to take another step offensively.

Evan Brown, G

The Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal with guard Brown.

What it means: The Cardinals kept a key piece of their offensive line by bringing back Brown for two years. His return means there'll continue to be continuity on a line that hasn't had it for a while. He's consistent and durable, having started all 17 games last season. And he's liked in the locker room. The Cardinals see him as a good culture guy.

What's the risk: There's very little. The most obvious one is injury, especially coming off a season in which Brown played all 17 games. He gives quarterback Kyler Murray another familiar face up front.