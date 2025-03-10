Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is almost set to begin, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the New York Jets and how each will impact the upcoming season:

The Jets will turn to Justin Fields at quarterback next season. Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Justin Fields, QB

The Jets are signing the 2021 No. 11 pick to a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed.

What it means: The Jets have a new QB1. This doesn't solve their perpetual QB riddle, but it's the best they could've done under the circumstances. In a depressed quarterback market, they knew there were no instant cure-alls in the post-Aaron Rodgers world, but Fields makes sense because he's only 26 and still has some upside as opposed to the other options. The $30 million guarantee isn't a long-term commitment, which means they can give Fields a test spin for a year and see how it goes. If Fields flames out, they have Tyrod Taylor waiting in the wings as insurance. Basically, Fields is a bridge quarterback with a chance to be something more.

What's the risk: Fields isn't a polished passer from the pocket. Since 2021, his rookie year, he ranks 29th in Total QBR and 34th in Completion Percentage Over Expected. He showed some improvement at the start of last season with the Steelers, but he still got benched in favor of Russell Wilson after a 4-2 start. What does that tell you? On the positive side, Fields' exceptional mobility will provide a dimension the Jets haven't had in a long, long time.

Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood re-signed with New York on a three-year deal. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Jamien Sherwood, LB

The Jets agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal (including $30 million in guarantees) with Sherwood on Sunday.

What it means: The Jets might not have their quarterback on offense, but they secured one for their defense by retaining Sherwood, who parlayed his breakout 2024 season into a massive deal. It was a splashy first move by new general manager Darren Mougey, who made Sherwood a top-five off-ball linebacker in terms of average annual salary. He's a 25-year-old ascending player who oozes leadership, the kind of player new coach Aaron Glenn wants in the middle of his defense.

What's the risk: Sherwood (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) is undersized for a middle linebacker in Glenn's defense. He's a run-and-hit linebacker, not a downhill thumper. It may require some tweaks in the scheme. Sherwood, who posted a league-high 98 solo tackles last season, is at his best when he's going sideline to sideline. It will be interesting to see how the contract impacts former All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams, who is due to make $6.5 million in the final year of his three-year, $18 million contract. He could seek an extension. This also casts further doubt on C.J. Mosley's future, who got Wally Pipp'd -- meaning he lost his starting spot while injured -- by Sherwood and likely will be a cap casualty.

Brandon Stephens, CB

The Jets are bringing in the former Ravens DB on a three-year, $36 million deal, including $23 million guaranteed.

What it means: With D.J. Reed leaving for the Detroit Lions (three years, $48 million), the Jets needed to find a CB2 to play opposite Sauce Gardner, and they didn't want to break the bank. That led them to Stephens, 27, who has nice size (6-1) and plenty of experience (48 starts) on a good defense. This means the Jets are looking at rolling with Gardner, Stephens and Michael Carter II as their top three corners, a position near and dear to Glenn, a former corner himself. Many predicted a Glenn-Carlton Davis III reunion, but the Jets backed off because of the price (three years, $60 million with the New England Patriots).

What's the risk: Stephens is coming off a down year. He allowed 66 receptions for 906 yards and four touchdowns last season, all career worsts. Part of that is because opponents picked on him instead of his talented teammates, Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, but it's always a bit concerning when a player struggles in a contract year. The high volume of targets probably will continue, considering he's playing opposite Gardner. The Jets better hope last season was an outlier.

Andre Cisco, S

The Jets and Cisco agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

What it means: Cisco fills a huge need at safety, the weakest position on the defense. He can be a free safety, which is important because Aaron Glenn likes to play a lot of Cover 1. Look at how much All-Pro Kerby Joseph meant to Glenn's defense in Detroit. Cisco isn't on that level, but he does have ball skills -- seven interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 2022 and 2023. The Jets' safeties were inadequate in 2024 -- only four interceptions. Cisco, a former third-round pick, turns 25 on March 23.

What's the risk: The short-term deal mitigates the relatively large salary. Cisco had some blown coverages last season and lost his starting job for a couple of games in December. Maybe he lost his focus; it was a tough situation, as the Jacksonville Jaguars fielded a historically bad defense. He created waves when, after an early-season loss, he accused some teammates of quitting. Glenn has an experienced coaching staff, and they believe they can get the best out of Cisco. Actually, his coverage metrics weren't that bad. His passer rating as the nearest defender (79.2) ranked 18th out of 70 safeties (minimum: 250 coverage snaps), per Next Gen Stats.