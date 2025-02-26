Marcus Spears wonders if Kellen Moore can replicate the early success Sean Payton had as coach of the New Orleans Saints. (1:02)

INDIANAPOLIS -- New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis indicated the team will stick with Derek Carr as the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

Loomis, who sat down with reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday, said the Saints were "excited about it."

"I think we feel like we've got a guy we can win with," Loomis said

The Saints, who have been in the process of evaluating their roster before free agency, gave a firmer answer about Carr than in Kellen Moore's introductory news conference two weeks ago. Moore said at the time that he had a tremendous amount of respect for Carr and that Carr was a "tremendous starting quarterback in this league," but did not say whether he would be starting for the Saints in 2025.

Moore, who also met with the media on Wednesday in Indianapolis, praised Carr's processing ability and said clips of Carr were often used on teams concept teaching tapes throughout the league.

"We feel fortunate to have Derek here, the experience he has. He's a big-time quarterback in this league," Moore said Wednesday.

Loomis admitted the Saints are expected to be tight against the cap with free agency just two weeks away, but he still thinks the team will be active in free agency. The Saints are expected to be significantly over the cap, with Carr's $51.4 million cap number a significant obstacle to overcome.

The Saints could free up almost $31 million in cap space this year by restructuring Carr's contract. A full restructure would make Carr's 2026 salary cap number about $69 million in the final year of his deal.

"Yeah, it's tight," Loomis said of the cap flexibility. "There's no secret to that, and his is a big number, so we're going to hopefully be able to maneuver."