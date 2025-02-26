Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't know when a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy will be done, but he said Wednesday that discussions toward that outcome have already begun.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Lynch confirmed that conversations between the Niners and Purdy are underway and said the focus continues to be on making Purdy the franchise's quarterback for the long haul.

"We have started negotiations," Lynch said. "We're talking. I won't go into negotiations, like always is our stance. We want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we are here and beyond, and we'll leave it at that. I think the final thing; there's no guarantees that we'll get something done, but my experience has been, when both sides are motivated, there's ample opportunity to do so and we've been able to do that."

Indeed, the 49ers have had a lengthy track record of getting deals with their core players done. Since 2020, they've done contracts with players such as tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., defensive end Nick Bosa and, last year, wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Of course, all of those agreements weren't struck until just before training camp, during it or just before the start of the regular season.

Both the Niners and Purdy would prefer to avoid a similar, drawn-out process in this instance. The day after San Francisco's disappointing 2024 season ended, Purdy indicated he'd like to get something done before the team begins its offseason program in April.

That soft deadline would make sense, given that it's more difficult for a team to go through OTAs and minicamp without its starting quarterback as opposed to other positions.

On Wednesday, Lynch characterized the early negotiations with Purdy as "good discussions."

"They've got their thoughts, we've got our thoughts," Lynch said. "We've just got to try to make it a reality. He's played really well, and we know that we have every intention of making him our guy. It's just coming to an agreement."

The Purdy contract is far from the only agreement the Niners are trying to get done as free agency approaches. The 49ers are still working to find a trade partner for Samuel, Lynch said Wednesday. Samuel formally requested a trade after the season and told ESPN's Adam Schefter about it Feb. 9, saying, "I think it's best that we find another team."

In the team's first public comments about the trade request, Lynch said the Niners would do their best to accommodate Samuel's wishes.

"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch said. "He's asked for a fresh start, and I think we're going to honor that. He is a great player ... I think often one of my favorite draft picks of my time. He makes plays, and he makes game-changing plays. Everything is good. But I think at some point, time happens, and he asked for that. There's contracts and things, but it probably makes sense, so we're at least allowing him to look. We're having conversations, so we'll see where that goes."

Lynch declined to elaborate on why Samuel requested a trade now but said there's a lot of love and respect that remains between both sides. Asked whether there was a scenario in which he could see Samuel returning, Lynch said he has learned that there's always a chance, perhaps a reference to Jimmy Garoppolo remaining with the team in 2022 after all signs indicated he was on his way out. If the 49ers can't find a trade for Samuel, they could still release him. Either way, it's a piece of business they'd like to wrap up before March 22, when he has a $15.4 million roster bonus due.

"Hopefully we find a great place," Lynch said. "We'll have to make a decision if we don't. But I could say there's been a lot of interest around the league."

One other prominent player under contract whom the 49ers would like to keep is Kittle. Entering the final year of his deal, Kittle told ESPN in January that he wants to finish his career with the only NFL team he has ever known.

Lynch said that there have also already been discussions with Kittle's agent but that timing would play a key factor in when and how that gets done, given all the other pieces of business the team has to handle.

"We want George to retire a Niner," Lynch said. "He's one of those guys. He's a Niner through and through, and so we want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing, and that's no different from what I've told George and his agent. [There are] some other things we're focused on, and George is certainly there, but I think that's something we want to all see become a reality."

Among the other 49ers updates from Lynch on Wednesday: