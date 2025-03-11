Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is underway, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Denver Broncos and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Dre Greenlaw, LB

The Broncos signed the former 49ers linebacker to a three-year deal.

What it means: Coach Sean Payton said at the combine that the Broncos' plan for was to play Drew Sanders at inside linebacker this season. But Cody Barton's departure in free agency made it imperative for the Broncos to get additional help at the position, even if Alex Singleton is on track to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of this past season.

When healthy, Greenlaw is a front-line player with four 80-tackle seasons and two 100-tackle seasons on his resume. He has been one of the league's most productive off-ball linebackers when active and is the kind of player who fits into the Broncos' plan.

What's the risk: Much like the addition of safety Talanoa Hufanga, there's an "if healthy" caveat. Greenlaw played in two games last season -- both in December -- as he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Super Bowl LVIII. He's played every game in just one season, and that was his rookie year in 2019. He has missed 36 total games since 2020 with various injuries.

If Greenlaw stays on the field, they've upgraded the interior of what was already one of the league's best defenses, but if Greenlaw can't stay in the lineup and they don't address the position in the draft, they risk being thin at the position once again.

Talanoa Hufanga, S

The Broncos came to terms with the former 49ers safety on a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, with $20 million guaranteed at signing.

What it means: The Broncos get significant playmaking upgrade alongside Brandon Jones at safety. After Denver went through its self-scouting sessions following the season, it went into free agency hoping to find some additional pop at safety. And at his best, Hufanga is an impactful player all over the field, as he was as a first-team All Pro in 2022 (97 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks).

The Broncos were at their most susceptible in the middle of the field in 2024. Given their propensity to attack the line of scrimmage, they need sure tacklers in the run game beyond the first level of the defense. Hufanga also turned 25 last month, meaning the Broncos could benefit from his prime seasons ... if he stays healthy.

What's the risk: That the Broncos don't get to see Hufnaga approach his 2022 level of play because of bad injury luck. He played 17 games combined in 2023 and 2024 -- he tore an ACL in Week 11 of the 2023 season and missed 10 games last season with knee and wrist injuries. His 39 tackles last season were the fewest in any of his three seasons as a defensive starter (he mostly played special teams as a rookie in 2021).

The Broncos re-signed Jones to a three-year, $39 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

What it means: The Broncos have kept their dominant defensive line intact. Though All-Pro Zach Allen wants a contract adjustment/extension after a career season, Jones was the line's only pending unrestricted free agent.

Jones has benefited from Denver's upgrades in the defensive line over the past two seasons, responding with two of the most productive years of his career. He forced three fumbles with five tackles for loss from the interior in 2023, and had 42 tackles in a rotational role (40% of the defense's snaps) this past season, the third-most of his eight-year NFL career.

What's the risk: Jones turned 30 in January, and last season was just the second time in his career that he played every game. His play time dipped slightly in 2024 because the Broncos' depth had improved -- his 568 snaps in 2023 were a career high, but he played 465 snaps this past season. For the deal to have its best value, Jones' play time and production would have to be similar to this past season.

Jarrett Stidham, QB

The Broncos will re-sign Stidham to a two-year deal.

What it means: The Broncos keep a steadying influence in the quarterback room as Bo Nix's backup. Coach Sean Payton often credited Stidham and Zach Wilson with key contributions in Nix's development as the Broncos' rookie starter this past season. Stidham played just 14 snaps last season and did not attempt a pass, as Nix rarely came out of games. But Stidham and Wilson were both poised to be free agents, and the Broncos would have had an opening behind Nix had they not been able to get Stidham to return.

What's the risk: A two-year, $12 million deal in the current landscape of quarterback deals carries minimal risk. The Broncos like Stidham's approach to the job, the team went 1-1 in games he started to close out the 2023 season after Russell Wilson was benched and he works well with Nix. Those are all significant boxes to check for the team's backup quarterback. Stidham gives them the veteran presence who understands and can play in the team's scheme. And his willingness to help Nix is a valued piece of the puzzle.