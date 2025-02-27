Penn State DE Abdul Carter speaks at the NFL combine about his fit in the NFL and his recovery following a shoulder injury. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Potential No. 1 NFL draft pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, tests revealed Wednesday, and the Penn State standout will need to decide soon whether to have surgery, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

"There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future," Rosenhaus said Wednesday night in Indianapolis, site of this week's NFL's scouting combine.

According to Rosenhaus, Carter has two options:

One, he could have pre-emptive surgery, have a screw inserted in his right foot, and return to working out and running in about eight weeks.

Two, he could bypass the surgery, conduct his pro day at Penn State on March 28 and prove to NFL teams that he doesn't need a procedure.

Carter, his family and agents Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey spent Wednesday consulting with doctors to gather more information. A decision about what to do is expected this week, Rosenhaus said.

"Either way, worst-case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted," Rosenhaus said. "After visiting with teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick."

Carter already wasn't expected to work out at this week's combine, but that was because of a shoulder injury that he suffered against Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in December.

The star pass rusher instead was scheduled to undergo medical exams and participate in interviews with teams in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers were among the first players to arrive at the combine, and those players started their team interviews Monday, with medical exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and on-field workouts set for Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Carter met with the media Wednesday morning and made his case for going No. 1 in April's draft.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be picked first," he told reporters. "It's the work I put in with my dad, who trained me, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."

He was asked about his health overall, saying he's "probably about 90% right now," but nothing specifically about his foot came up during the session.

Carter is the No. 2-rated prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board, the No. 1 prospect in ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller's latest rankings and No. 2 in ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's rankings.