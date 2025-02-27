In his first public statement in almost a month, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker disputed the allegations of sexual misconduct at high-end spas for a second time in addition to offering an apology.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry," Tucker said in a statement to Outkick on Wednesday. "I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 message therapists from eight Baltimore spas and wellness centers, according to the Baltimore Banner. All of the incidents reportedly occurred during sessions from 2012 to 2016, which were Tucker's first five seasons in the NFL.

When the Banner first published an investigative piece on Jan. 30 in which six message therapists accused Tucker of misconduct, Tucker quickly denied any wrongdoing, issuing a statement on social media in which he called the allegations "unequivocally false."

"I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

A month later, after 10 more therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior, Tucker vehemently denied the allegations again, calling them "shocking and heart-breaking."

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," Tucker said in the statement to Outkick. "Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

Tucker has been accused by the women of sexually inappropriate behavior that included exposing his genitals, brushing some with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table.

Tucker's lawyers have provided a sworn declaration from the owner of Baltimore Spa & Salon saying she never received complaints about him or suspected he engaged in any misconduct. Therapists from the spa told the Banner they did not report his behavior to supervisors because they feared they would lose their jobs.

Tucker's lawyers said Tucker has never been banned from the two spas.

In a statement to Outkick, Tucker's wife Amanda addressed the accusations for the first time, saying, "The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."

On Tuesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the number of sexual misconduct allegations made against Tucker "serious and concerning" and indicated the team will wait for the NFL to finish its investigation before determining Tucker's future in Baltimore.

Investigators for the NFL have been in Baltimore speaking with some of the women who have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct, a source told ESPN last week. According to DeCosta, the Ravens were unaware of any allegations against Tucker until the Banner contacted them about an investigative piece on Tucker, which was later published Jan. 30.

"We've all got questions, but nobody knows exactly what happened," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, let's see where the review takes us."

Tucker, 35, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is the longest-tenured player on the Ravens and the last remaining player from their Super Bowl championship team in 2012.