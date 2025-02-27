Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Davis, an All-SEC nose guard for LSU, most recently coached for the Tigers during the 2024 season. Davis was the defensive line coach for Texas from 2021 to 2023 and also coached the defensive line for the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020.

While the Saints have not finalized Kellen Moore's coaching staff, Davis is the latest in a series of hires that includes Brandon Staley as defensive coordinator and Doug Nussmeier as offensive coordinator. Former Saints All-Pro offensive guard Jahri Evans is expected to be one of the holdovers from Dennis Allen's staff and was with the coaching staff at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Saints and LSU have both made a series of changes to their defensive line staffs in the past few years. Ryan Nielsen was co-defensive coordinator for the Saints and also coached the defensive line in Allen's first season as head coach in 2022. Todd Grantham was hired to coach the defensive line in 2023 but was moved to another role after Allen's firing midway through the 2024 season. Grantham recently accepted a job at Oklahoma State.

LSU's defensive line coaches since the 2020 season have included Davis, Bill Johnson, Andre Carter, Jamar Cain, Jimmy Lindsey and John Jancek.

The Times-Picayune first reported the news.