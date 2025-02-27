Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to discuss how the free agency market is affecting the Vikings' quarterback decision of Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy. (1:44)

NFL teams were informed Thursday that the 2025 salary cap has been set at a record $279.2 million per team, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy announced.

It's an increase of $23.8 million per team. Last year's salary cap was $255.4 million per team.

McCarthy also announced that the limit on projected player costs, including benefits, is set at $362.48 million.

The salary cap is calculated annually based on a collectively bargained formula tied to league revenues, which have increased in recent years because of new media rights deals.

The NFL's franchise tag deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. ET, and the free agent negotiating period begins March 10 at noon ET.

Teams must be under the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 12 when the NFL's new league year will open.