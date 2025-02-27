Stephen A. Smith outlines why he could see Travis Kelce playing one more season after the Chiefs' poor performance in the Super Bowl. (2:36)

Music can personify our emotions and sometimes serve as a therapeutic tool.

Just look at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During Thursday's episode of the New Heights Show, Kelce's brother, Super Bowl LII champion Jason Kelce asked Travis: "Do you listen to sad music when you're depressed or do you listen to happy music?"

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first"



Trav was dropping bars this episode 😅 pic.twitter.com/aMXTcjlHSZ — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 26, 2025

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first," Travis said.

Travis, who's been dating Taylor Swift since 2023, favors his girlfriend's versatile discography.

"I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything," Travis said.

Travis, who is coming off a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, joked that sad music reminds him of the loss that prevented Kansas City from becoming the first team in NFL history to accomplish a three-peat.

"No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music," Jason said.

Travis replied, "Yeah, and how the Eagles broke my heart."

Travis recorded four receptions in Super Bowl LIX, where he picked up 39 yards. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Kansas City is planning for the veteran tight end to play in 2025.