The Seattle Seahawks have given veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins permission to seek a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Jenkins, 31, lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make a non-guaranteed $5.4 million in 2025, two factors that have made him a potential cap casualty.

Trading or releasing Jenkins would save the Seahawks $5.28 million in cap space while leaving behind $2.5 million in dead money.

Jenkins joined the Seahawks last March on a two-year, $12 million deal to start alongside Julian Love. He missed four games in the middle of the season with a left hand injury and was replaced by Coby Bryant, whose emergence relegated Jenkins to the No. 3 safety role upon his return from injured reserve.

The highlight of Jenkins' season was his 102-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown in Week 5. He finished the season with 53 tackles and 2.0 sacks in nine games.

A fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Jenkins has 10 interceptions in 122 regular-season games. He spent his first four seasons the Los Angeles Chargers and his next three with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him last March.

Fox Sports was first to report the news on Jenkins.

General manager John Schneider, speaking on his Seattle Sports 710 AM radio show Thursday, said the Seahawks would move back a trigger date in Uchenna Nwosu's contract and are working on a restructured deal that would lower his cap hit.

Nwosu, coming off two injury-plagued seasons, is set to make $14.99 million in 2025 while counting almost $21.2 million against the cap. That includes a $14.48 million base salary, of which $6 million was initially set to become fully guaranteed on Feb. 14, before that date was pushed back.

"It's just a process that we're working through," Schneider said. "We met with his guys this week. We'll continue to do that."

Schneider also reiterated the team's desire to extend quarterback Geno Smith.

"We'll be meeting with his guys tomorrow," Schneider said. "We hope to get an extension with Geno. Geno knows he's our guy. We love him and we want to keep going forward."