GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers finally have some stability at kicker after they agreed to bring back veteran Brandon McManus.

The two sides agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $15.3 million deal, including a $5 million signing bonus, McManus' agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It marks the first time the Packers will go into a season with the same kicker from the previous year since the last of Mason Crosby's 16 seasons in 2022.

The Packers signed McManus last October to replace rookie Brayden Narveson, who missed five kicks in the first six games of last season. Narveson had replaced Anders Carlson, who served as the team's kicker in 2023 but missed at least one kick (field goal or extra point) in eight of the last 10 regular-season games, plus one in each of the two playoff games.

In 11 regular-season games last year, McManus made 20 of 21 field goals and all 30 of his extra points. He missed one field goal in the playoff loss to the Eagles.

McManus, who spent nine years with the Broncos and one with the Jaguars, had been out of football at the start of last season while the NFL investigated him for possible violations of the personnel conduct policy while with Jacksonville. The NFL ultimately did not find McManus in violation and the Packers signed him less than three weeks later.

"If we were able to get Brandon back, I think certainly that would make me feel very, very, very good about that [specialist] group," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason.