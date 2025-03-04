Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints released veteran running back Jamaal Williams on Tuesday.

The release is the first major move of the offseason for the Saints, who have to clear at least $40 million to become salary cap compliant before the start of the new league year March 12.

The Saints will save $1.59 million against the cap with Williams' release and absorb $2.34 million in dead money.

Williams signed a three-year deal in 2023 worth an average of $4 million a year and a total of $8 million guaranteed. At the time of his signing, Williams was coming off a career-best season with the Detroit Lions in which he led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Williams, 29, never came close to those numbers in his two seasons in New Orleans. He rushed for a combined 470 yards and two touchdowns, and became expendable after Alvin Kamara signed an extension last fall.

This is the Saints' second offseason move toward becoming cap compliant. The first occurred in early January, when they reworked the contract of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who is expected to retire this offseason because of knee issues.