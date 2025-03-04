Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Georgia outside linebacker Jalon Walker, who is one of the top edge players in this year's draft, suffered an injury during training and will not work out on campus for NFL evaluators until April 17.

Sources told ESPN's Jordan Reid on Tuesday that Walker suffered a thigh injury in a training session, and while it is not considered serious, it will not allow Walker to participate in the Bulldogs' on-campus pro day as originally scheduled. Sources told Reid that Walker will instead have a private workout for scouts and personnel executives in April.

Walker did not work out with the edge rushers or linebackers at last week's scouting combine in Indianapolis.

In his latest mock draft, Reid has Walker as the No. 15 selection overall, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Walker as the No. 8 player overall on his latest big board and Walker is a top-10 player on the ESPN's consensus draft board.

Walker was measured in at 6-foot-1, 243 pounds in Indianapolis with an armspan of a much bigger player at 79⅞ inches -- the reach length scouts want in rushers. By comparison Mississippi's Walter Nolen's armspan, at 6-foot-3¾ and 296 pounds, was measured at 78⅝ inches.

Walker was the Butkus Award winner as the nation's best linebacker this past season as he led the Bulldogs' defense in tackle for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5), with three of those sacks coming against Texas. Walker was credited by the Georgia coaching staff with 10 quarterback hurries against Kentucky alone this past season.

Walker had 37 tackles this past season with two fumble recoveries.