HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tank Dell posted on his Instagram story that he had another surgery on his injured knee, this time to repair his torn ACL, on Wednesday.

Dell had surgery to repair other ligaments that were torn in the knee shortly after the injury, which he suffered in December. This latest surgery emphasizes that the former 2023 third-round pick is expected to miss a large part of the 2025 season as he continues his recovery.

Dell suffered multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap in the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury happened on a touchdown catch from quarterback C.J. Stroud on Houston's first possession of the second half when teammate Jared Wayne collided with his knee.

This isn't the first long recovery process for Dell. His rookie season was cut short because of a broken leg in an early-December game against the Denver Broncos in 2023. He also was shot in late April 2024, at an event in Sanford, Florida, where authorities said a teenage gunman injured 10 people after an altercation. Dell was sent to the hospital, but his wounds were deemed minor, and he was quickly released.

In 25 career games, Dell has 1,376 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.