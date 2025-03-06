Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers head into free agency as one of the NFL's richest teams, with $90.6 million in cap space after the release of Joey Bosa on March 5.

And actually, the free agency period has already begun for the Chargers. They signed safety Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18.75 million deal, locking in one of their starting safeties before the new league year begins March 12.

Molden was an important domino for the Chargers this offseason, but they still have many players from last year's team they would like to have back, including edge rusher Khalil Mack and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Here's what to watch for over the next couple of weeks:

Will the Chargers avoid their mistakes of three years ago?

The last time the Chargers had this much cap space was 2022, when quarterback Justin Herbert had what is perhaps still the best season of his career in his sophomore campaign. Herbert threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Chargers were a game away from the playoffs that season but lost a win-and-in game to the Raiders. Still, their future appeared bright with Herbert and $50 million in cap space that summer.

L.A. used that cap space, assembling a team that many picked to contend for a Super Bowl. The Chargers' spending spree began by re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract. Then, they signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, which included $40 million guaranteed. They traded for Mack, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who had three years remaining on a six-year, $141 million extension he signed with Chicago.

Three years later, the Chargers have never gotten close to Super Bowl contention. In fact, they have flirted with disaster more than success over that period, though last season's playoff trip elicits optimism of the team's direction.

The Chargers' frantic spending free agency season ended with a wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where the Chargers blew a 27-0 first-half lead. In the second season after his signing, Jackson was traded after just seven games played over two years. The Chargers paid him $38.5 million over that span. After a 63-21 loss to the Raiders in Week 15 of that season, owner Dean Spanos fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

2022 turned out to be one of the most consequential Chargers offseasons for all the wrong reasons. Three years later, the Chargers are back in a similar spot: on the cusp of free agency with a team that won 11 games and made the playoffs in 2024.

"Philosophically, I believe in building through the draft," GM Joe Hortiz said at the NFL combine. "Now, obviously, you have to spend money on free agency. ... But I think you don't make decisions in free agency and then plan to adjust accordingly in the draft.

"You want to be able to draft the best player available and help the team because the draft is a four- or five-year solution when you pick a player. So free agency's not always that."

What will happen with Khalil Mack?

The Chargers have made it no secret that their top priority this offseason is to re-sign Mack, 34. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and will have many options.

"Pay the man, Joe. Pay the man. Let's get him back," Harbaugh said while sitting next to Hortiz on "The Pat McAfee Show" from the combine.

Does Khalil Mack believe the Chargers give him the best chance for playoff success? Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Hortiz told reporters that the Chargers have had positive conversations with Mack and his representatives this offseason, but that Mack may want to test unrestricted free agency before returning. Mack told reporters at the end of the season that his sole motivation for playing at this point is winning, and that he felt the Chargers still gave him a great chance to do so.

Still, Mack is 0-5 in the playoffs in his career and could look to join a team better positioned for a deep postseason run.

"I'm not trying to play another six years, piggybacking all motherf---ers trying to jump on a playoff team," Mack told ESPN.

"I just want to play meaningful football, man."

Will the Chargers make a move at running back?

Hortiz has told reporters that there have been positive discussions with all the team's free agents, including Dobbins. Hortiz has left what "positive discussions" actually means to the imagination. What was clear in 2024, however, was that Dobbins was one of the most important pieces of the Chargers offense.

Dobbins missed four games last season with a left MCL strain. In those four games, the Chargers eclipsed 100 rushing yards just once, which included 24 from quarterback Justin Herbert in a win over the Broncos.

Dobbins had the best year of his career in Los Angeles, reaching a career high in yards from scrimmage (1,058) and tying his career high in touchdowns (nine). The Chargers have running backs Gus Edwards, Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson on the roster. Patterson spent most of last season on the practice squad.

"I love the city. I love the fan base here, and hopefully, I'm here forever," Dobbins said in January.