2025 NFL offseason schedule: Key dates for fans to know

Super Bowl LIX is in the rearview. The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason on cruise control after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, securing their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

All 32 NFL teams now shift their sights to reloading and retooling for the 2025 season. Here's a rundown of key dates on the 2025 NFL offseason calendar:

*All times Eastern and all dates subject to change

March 10

Free agent negotiating period begins: Beginning at noon, all 32 teams can start negotiating potential contracts with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents. Agreements can be reached in principle, but they cannot be officially signed. This is commonly referred to as the start of the "legal tampering" period.

March 12

New league year: The 2025 league year officially gets underway at 4 p.m. Any negotiated contracts or trades can be finalized at that time. Any free agent or trade discussions that begin after this point can be finalized immediately.

March 30-April 2

Annual league meeting: Team owners gather in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss proposed rule changes and other league matters.

April 7

Offseason programs begin: Teams that hired a new head coach -- the Chicago Bears (Ben Johnson), Dallas Cowboys (Brian Schottenheimer), Jacksonville Jaguars (Liam Coen), Las Vegas Raiders (Pete Carroll), New England Patriots (Mike Vrabel), New Orleans Saints (Kellen Moore) and New York Jets (Aaron Glenn) -- are eligible to begin spring workouts.

April 18

Restricted free agent deadline: Players who are restricted free agents (three or fewer accrued NFL seasons) must sign offer sheets from their respective teams or remain free agents.

April 21

Offseason programs expand: All 32 teams can begin spring workouts.

April 24-26

2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin

▪︎ First round on April 24 (8 p.m. on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network)

▪︎ Rounds 2-3 on April 25 (7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network)

▪︎ Rounds 4-7 on April 26 (noon on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network)

May 1

Fifth-year option deadline: Players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft are eligible for fifth-year options. Teams looking to exercise the fifth-year option must do so by this date. The fifth-year option keeps the eligible players under contract though 2026, while still allowing a long-term deal to be reached.

May 2

Rookie minicamps begin: Teams are able to hold one three-day minicamp on one of the two weekends following the draft (May 2-5 or May 9-12).

May 20-21

Spring league meeting: Team owners gather in Minneapolis to discuss league matters.

July 15

Franchise tag extension deadline: Teams looking to sign tagged players to long-term contract extensions must do so by 4 p.m., or no new deal can be signed until the end of the 2025 season and the players will be required to play under the tag.

Mid-July

Training camps open: Teams can begin their summer training camps, first for rookies, then for veterans, in preparation for the 2025 preseason and regular season. Teams can have rookies report seven days prior to the actual report date for veterans.

