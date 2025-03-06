        <
          Rams QB Matthew Stafford donates uniforms to Pasadena High School

          • Sarah BarshopMar 6, 2025, 04:30 AM
          Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, surprised Pasadena High School students at their football banquet on Wednesday night with news they would be providing them with new uniforms.

          The school was affected by the Eaton Fire, one of the wildfires that burned in the L.A. area in January. The school lost uniforms and football equipment in the fire, and several of the players lost their homes.

          The Staffords will donate 60 varsity team uniforms and 150 uniforms for five Pasadena Panthers youth football teams.

          The Pasadena High School varsity football team won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 13 championship in 2024.