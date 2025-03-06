Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars center Mitch Morse announced his retirement Thursday morning, ending a 10-year NFL career that began with the Chiefs in 2015.

"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field," Morse said in a statement. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.

"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for 10 unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement."

The Jaguars signed Morse to a two-year contract worth $10.5 million last March, which included a $4 million signing bonus and $7 million guaranteed. He started all 17 games in 2024 and ranked fourth among centers in pass block win rate (96.1%), per ESPN Research.

Kansas City drafted Morse, 32, in the second round in 2015 (49th overall) and he started 15 games as a rookie. He signed with Buffalo in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2022. Morse has started 143 games in his 10-year career.

Morse's retirement leaves the Jaguars with holes at center and right guard because the team is not expected to re-sign right guard Brandon Scherff.

Morse was signed to be an upgrade over Luke Fortner, the team's third-round pick in 2022 who started every game in his first two seasons but struggled as a pass blocker (37th in pass block win rate in 2022-23).