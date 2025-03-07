Open Extended Reactions

General manager John Schneider said Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are exploring several trade options with star receiver DK Metcalf, who requested to be dealt a day earlier.

"Everything is in a very cordial, professional place," Schneider told Seattle Sports 710-AM. "Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like."

Schneider didn't rule out the possibility that Metcalf, who is under contract through 2025, could play for the Seahawks next season. He made it clear that if the two-time Pro Bowl selection is dealt, it will be to the team that gives Seattle the best offer and not necessarily where Metcalf wants to go.

"The thing to understand here is that our responsibility to [owner] Jody Allen, the 12s, first and foremost is doing what's absolutely best for the organization, A, and then B, what's best for the player," Schneider said. "Hopefully both those things merge and it's an ideal situation. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn't. Hopefully in this situation it does, and that would be great.

"But worst-case scenario, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So we'll see where this goes."

The Seahawks and Metcalf have unsuccessfully discussed an extension to the receiver's contract, which has one season and roughly $18 million remaining. Schneider was asked whether he's concerned about the possibility of Metcalf's attitude becoming a problem if he's forced to play out the final year of his deal in Seattle.

"No, I think DK's a very good communicator," Schneider said. "He's a guy that understands the business. He's a businessman himself. I think he understands that we're going to head down this road. He understands that we're going to do what's best for the organization, and that if things don't fall the way he may want, that there's a good chance he could end up being here.

"And at that point, we all turn the corner and move forward. So that's the way it works. Through this whole process, he's been extremely professional and respectful."

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams the Seahawks have talked to about a possible Metcalf trade, a source told ESPN. If Seattle does deal Metcalf, Schneider pointed to the draft as a deadline.

"You definitely want to know what's going on before draft time," he said. "Because he's such an important part of our team, the organization, the offensive philosophy that these guys want to move forward with on our new coaching staff, we want to know how we're going to compensate for his loss if he's not with us."

Schneider confirmed, as ESPN reported, that the Seahawks were upset that news of Metcalf's trade request was leaked on the same day they announced the release of fellow receiver Tyler Lockett. The organization had planned for Wednesday to be a celebration of Lockett's 10-year run in Seattle.

"Probably not intentional, but very disappointed in the timing," he said. "We wanted this to be a very special day. We wanted it to be Tyler Lockett day ... I felt bad for Tyler. The TV's all about DK instead of Tyler Lockett. It kind of correlates with his whole career. This guy is one of the most underrated wide receivers in NFL history."

But Schneider was largely complimentary of Metcalf, praising his work ethic as well as his business acumen.

"He's a great worker, he's a pro, he shows up all the time, it's just really important to him," Schneider said. "And I get where he's coming from to a certain extent. He's 27 years old, he has very high expectations for himself and he should. So there's no harm, no foul. We'll get through this."

Schneider also confirmed that linebacker Ernest Jones IV, the Seahawks' top free agent, has a cleanup procedure on his knee after the season, describing it as "not much of a big deal." He said Jones has been working out at the team's facility.

"He's here getting ready," Schneider said. "We continue to have conversations with his representatives, and hopefully we can knock this out pretty soon."