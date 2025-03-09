Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Cardinals began rebuilding their pass rush by agreeing to re-sign outside linebacker Baron Browning to a two-year contract Sunday, a day before the free agency negotiating window begins.

Financial terms were not disclosed but Browning's deal is worth $15 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Browning, 26, was traded to the Cardinals from the Denver Broncos in early November, providing an instant boost to their pass rush.

In eight games with the Cardinals, Browning had two sacks, 14 tackles (11 solo) and three quarterback hits. He provided depth for Arizona at a position where it severely needed it. The Cardinals lost projected starting outside linebacker B.J. Ojulari to an ACL injury during training camp in August and then lost starting outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck to an ACL injury in October, leaving the Cardinals thin off the edge.

Browning, a 2021 third-round pick out of Ohio State, made $1.5 million last season.

In four seasons with the Broncos and Cardinals, Browning has 11.5 career sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, an interception and six passes defended.

The news of Browning's deal was first reported by NFL Network.