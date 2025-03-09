"The Pat McAfee Show" crew reacts to DK Metcalf requesting a trade from the Seahawks and discusses where he could end up. (2:03)

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is returning to the team on a three-year deal worth up to $25 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reed is coming off a strong season with Seattle, recording 4½ sacks, 5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 17 games. His 680 snaps were second most among Seattle defensive linemen, behind Leonard Williams.

Reed is the second player the Seahawks have re-signed this week. The other was cornerback Josh Jobe, who was a restricted free agent.

Reed was one of the Seahawks' top free agent priorities, along with linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Seattle and Jones have been trying to get a deal done.

Re-signing a 10th-year veteran in Reed signals that the Seahawks are not in a full-on rebuild despite all the notable names they've parted with over the last few days. Seattle agreed to trade quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick on Friday after releasing wide receiver Tyler Lockett and four other players earlier in the week.

The team is also exploring a trade for receiver DK Metcalf, which the two-time Pro Bowl selection requested on Thursday.

Reed, 32, a Seahawks 2016 second-round draft pick out of Alabama, has been the team's last link to its defenses from the "Legion of Boom" era.

He spent his first five seasons with the Seahawks before they released him in 2021 amid a contract dispute. He landed with the Kansas City Chiefs after that and then spent the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers before returning to Seattle in 2023.

Known as a run-stuffer in college and early in his NFL career, Reed emerged as a pass-rushing threat in 2018, recording 10½ sacks that season. He has 38½ sacks over nine seasons, including a combined 11½ over the past two.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.