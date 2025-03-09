Check out the stats from Jamien Sherwood's breakout season that led him to a new deal with the Jets. (0:53)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey made his first significant investment on Sunday night, retaining middle linebacker Jamien Sherwood with a three-year, $45 million contract, Sherwood's agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The contract includes $30 million in fully guaranteed money.

The Jets were determined to lock up Sherwood, 25, before he became an unrestricted free agent. New coach Aaron Glenn has his starting middle linebacker. The moves casts further doubt on the future on former Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, 32, who counts $12.8 million on the cap and could be released.

Sherwood is a true success story -- a low-round draft pick who changed positions, rebounded from an Achilles tendon tear during his rookie campaign in 2021 and made a name for himself at middle linebacker.

He played safety at Auburn, but the Jets selected him in the fifth round with the idea of converting him to linebacker in their 4-3 front. He was the third linebacker in 2022 and 2023, coming off the field in nickel situations, but he got his big break last season when the venerable Mosley went down with a severe toe injury in Week 2.

Sherwood stepped into the Mike position, made the on-field defensive calls and established himself as a vocal team leader. He registered a team-high 154 total tackles, tied for third in the league. He also tallied 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, all while missing only 13 tackles, per Next Gen Stats.

Once he got on the field, Sherwood seldom came off. He played a team-high 1,107 snaps, counting special teams play.

On a team with big names such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson, the players voted for Sherwood as their team MVP.

At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, Sherwood isn't built to be a downhill linebacker. His game is about speed and sideline-to-sideline tackling ability, making him ideal in an attack-style defense.