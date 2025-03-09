With Davante Adams set to join the Rams, check out some of the key stats and figures from his career. (0:59)

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Sunday.

Adams arrives as the Rams prepare to move on from standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The New York Jets released Adams on March 4, three weeks after announcing they were parting with his favorite quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Adams' two-year deal with the Rams has an $8 million base salary in 2025 and $16 million in 2026. His 2025 base salary is guaranteed and he has a $6 million roster bonus guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year. He also has a $12 million signing bonus and $1 million available in incentives each year.

Adams was due to count $38.3 million on the Jets' salary cap -- a 2025 league high for wide receivers. That includes $35.6 million in nonguaranteed base salary, the contract they inherited in October when they acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick.

The Jets received major cap relief, clearing $29.9 million from this season's cap.

The Jets' new regime -- coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey -- worked to shed all remnants from the Rodgers era, which ended last season with a 5-12 record and triggered an organizational reboot.

After a slow start, Adams came on strong toward the end of last season and finished with 67 catches, 854 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games for the Jets. Combined with his Las Vegas production, he exceeded 1,000 yards for the fifth straight season. His signature performance was a nine-catch, 198-yard performance with the Jets in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adams, 32, a three-time first-team All-Pro, has 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

A second-round pick of the Packers in 2014, Adams spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay and ranks second in franchise history in touchdown catches (93) and receptions (669) and fourth in receiving yards (8,121).

ESPN's Rich Cimini and Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.