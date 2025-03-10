Texans general manager Nick Caserio tells Pat McAfee what he expects from C.J. Stroud in his third year with the team. (1:10)

HOUSTON -- Sheldon Rankins is reuniting with the Houston Texans, who signed the defensive tackle to a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

It marks Rankins' second stint in Houston after joining in 2023 on a one-year, $10.5 million contract. He had six sacks that season, the second most in a single season for the 2016 first-round draft pick.

This is the start of a slight overhaul for Houston's defensive tackle room, which includes Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi, who started a combined 23 games in 2024 for the Texans and are now free agents.

The Cincinnati Bengals released Rankins on Feb. 21, one year after they signed him to a two-year contract worth $24.5 million.

Rankins, 30, was projected to provide a big boost to Cincinnati's defensive line, but he played in just seven games in his lone season with the Bengals.

Injuries and illness played a role in Rankins' disappointing season in Cincinnati. He missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning in Week 6 and playing five straight games. Rankins then missed the final seven games of the regular season with what coach Zac Taylor initially said was a viral illness.

The Athletic first reported Monday on Rankins' deal to return to the Texans.

A first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2016, Rankins has 30.5 sacks, 69 quarterback hits and 246 tackles (44 for loss) in nine NFL seasons.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.