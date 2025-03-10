Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky discuss Chris Godwin choosing to return to the Buccaneers over joining the Patriots in NFL free agency. (1:15)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a new deal with free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin, the team said Monday.

The three-year deal is for $66 million and includes $44 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal, which has a maximum value of $72 million with incentives, includes two seasons that are fully guaranteed, sources told ESPN.

"Chris has been crucial to our success, and we are excited to ensure he remains a part of our offensive core into the future," general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "He has an unparalleled work ethic, is a tremendous leader, and is a pro in every sense of the word. His versatility, combined with his playmaking ability and consistency, makes him a perfect fit for our offense."

Godwin, 29, suffered a dislocated left ankle in the Bucs' Week 7 game, an injury that required surgery and ended his 2024 season. Before that, he was having, as teammate and franchise-record holder Mike Evans put it, an "All-Pro season."

Through the first seven weeks, Godwin enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, leading the league with 50 catches. His 576 receiving yards was second most in the league, and his five touchdown catches was tied for third.

This isn't Godwin's first time suffering a significant injury just before becoming an unrestricted free agent. In Week 15 of the 2021 season, Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, but the Bucs still offered him a three-year deal worth $60 million. Godwin rewarded their faith with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after the injury, with four in his eight-year career.

Slot Machine Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who ranks fourth among NFL wide receivers with 266 receptions from the slot since 2019, also ranks fourth in yardage from the slot in that span. Receiver Yds/Slot* Cooper Kupp 3,757 Tyler Boyd 3,647 CeeDee Lamb 3,361 Chris Godwin 3,199 * Since 2019

When Godwin wasn't on the field playing last season, he helped rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan step into a bigger role, developing a daily Jugs machine routine for him and communicating the team's expectations after early struggles. McMillan finished the year with eight touchdowns, including a league-leading seven in Weeks 14-18.

Both the Bucs and Godwin's representatives expressed to ESPN a desire to get a new deal done, and they had time on their side, agreeing to move the automatic void date of Feb. 17 for his 2025 contract to March 12.

Godwin ranks second in franchise history to Evans with 579 receptions, 7,266 yards, 39 receiving touchdowns and 22 10-yard games over his eight seasons.