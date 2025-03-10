Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Bengals' owner Mike Brown and says Joe Burrow should want out of Cincinnati. (2:43)

Free agent defensive tackle B.J. Hill is signing a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

When the Bengals traded for Hill just before the start of the 2021 season, it was impossible to predict the role he ultimately would play for the team.

Hill, who was part of the trade that sent former first-rounder Billy Price to the New York Giants, started 50 games for the Bengals over the past four seasons, with 48 of those coming over the past three years. In 64 games with Cincinnati, he has 16 sacks and 53 quarterback hits.

Hill, 29, got the free agency period after his three-year deal worth $30 million expired at the end of the season. In addition to his pass rush capabilities, he was also one of the league's best interior run defenders. Hill ranked ninth among all defensive tackles or nose tackles in run stop win rate (37%), an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.

Hill has 23.5 sacks and 341 tackles in seven seasons.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.