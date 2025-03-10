Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with free agent running back Elijah Mitchell, a source confirmed to ESPN amid multiple reports.

Mitchell is the second former San Francisco 49ers player to reach agreement with the Chiefs on Monday. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite entering the league as a sixth-round pick and the second of two running backs selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft, Mitchell emerged as the team's top back as a rookie.

That season, Mitchell rushed for a team-leading 963 yards and five touchdowns as the Niners reached the NFC Championship Game. Since then, Mitchell's career has been plagued by a series of stops and starts because of injury.

In four NFL seasons, Mitchell, 26, has never played more than 11 regular-season games and missed the entire 2024 season because of a hamstring injury. He has also battled shoulder, finger, rib, concussion and knee issues.

All of that has limited Mitchell to 27 games in four seasons with 1,523 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.