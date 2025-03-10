Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks have found their replacement for Geno Smith, agreeing to a three-year, $100.5 million deal with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $55 million guaranteed, sources told Schefter.

The Seahawks added Darnold three days after agreeing to trade Smith, their starting quarterback for the past three seasons, to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick.

Darnold's deal is the latest move in what has been a busy stretch for the Seahawks, who agreed to trade star receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and released receiver Tyler Lockett and four other veteran players last week.

The Seahawks traded Smith after attempting to negotiate an extension with the veteran quarterback after last month's NFL scouting combine. Seattle then turned its focus to Darnold, widely considered the top quarterback on the free-agent market.

Darnold reunites in Seattle with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator in 2023 when Darnold backed up Brock Purdy.

Darnold, 27, blossomed in the Vikings' scheme last season, with coach Kevin O'Connell's careful guidance, leading Minnesota to 14 wins after winning a total of 21 games in his previous six seasons. He ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35) while earning his first career Pro Bowl invitation.

Three of Darnold's 35 touchdown passes last season came during the Vikings' 27-24 victory over the Seahawks in December.

Darnold, however, appeared to hit his ceiling as the end of the season. His final two starts were his worst, as he threw a combined 23 off-target throws and took 11 sacks as the Vikings lost games to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of 58-18.

The Vikings signed Darnold in 2024 as insurance for their plan to draft their quarterback of the future. His primary job was to give the team an option good enough that it would not be forced to play that quarterback, who turned out to be J.J. McCarthy, until he was ready.

Darnold, however, had a strong training camp and was in line to be the Vikings' Week 1 starter even before McCarthy suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason opener.

The No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft, Darnold spent three seasons with the New York Jets, two with the Carolina Panthers and one as a backup with the 49ers before signing with the Vikings in what was widely viewed as his final opportunity to prove he could be an NFL starter.

