CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers filled a need at safety that could help tighten up the league's worst run defense, agreeing to a three-year, $51 million deal with former Las Vegas Raiders second-round pick Tre'von Moehrig, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Moehrig will fill the void of Xavier Woods, who was not re-signed after the season.

Moehrig is coming off the best season of his career. The 25-year-old started in every game for the second straight season for the Raiders and posted career highs in tackles (104) and passes defended (10).

Playing closer to the line of scrimmage, Moehrig had 13 quarterback pressures -- fourth most among defensive backs in the league -- and three quarterback hits, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Moehrig, a second-round pick in 2021, recorded a career-high 13 tackles in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

Before entering the NFL, the Texas native spent three seasons at TCU. In 2020, he won the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation's top collegiate defensive back.

Moehrig has started in 64 of 66 career games in Las Vegas, totaling 297 tackles, 6 interceptions and 29 passes defended.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

The Panthers bolstered their defense with two other signings Monday, agreeing on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with former Minnesota Vikings DE Pat Jones II and a three-year, $21 million deal with former Rams DT Bobby Brown III, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.