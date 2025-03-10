Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Broncos and Talanoa Hufanga on Monday agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $45 million, including $20 million guaranteed at signing, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal was negotiated by Chris Cabott, CEO of EquitySports.

Hufanga, 26, enjoyed a breakout 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors and appeared poised to cement himself as one of the league's top safeties. That year, Hufanga had 97 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles as he garnered a Pro Bowl nod.

His ascent, however, has been slowed by injuries over the past two seasons, as he has played in just 17 games combined.

He tore his ACL in Week 11 of the 2023 season after posting three interceptions and 52 tackles in 10 games. He then was slowed by a wrist ailment in 2024 that kept him to seven games and 38 tackles.

Hufanga was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of USC who carved out a role on special teams as a rookie before becoming a starter in 2022.

ESPN staff writer Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.