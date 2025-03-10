Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to explain what would happen if the 49ers and Brock Purdy can't reach a long-term deal. (1:34)

Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo are expecting a baby, the couple announced on Monday.

Culpo shared her pregnancy in two Instagram posts, one of which includes McCaffrey.

The wives of Brock Purdy and George Kittle were among several 49ers partners who congratulated McCaffrey and Culpo.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk commented: "Uncle Juice can't [wait] to meet his god child! Congrats guys!" Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, wrote: "The best mom and dad there ever will be we love you guys so much!!"

McCaffrey and Culpo met on a blind date in 2019 and became engaged in April 2023. The San Francisco 49ers running back and Culpo tied the knot in June at a historic resort venue, Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.