Nate Hobbs gets his only interception of the 2024 season, picking off Matthew Stafford. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent cornerback Nate Hobbs is signing a four-year, $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, his agent, Gregg Linton, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

With the Packers landing Hobbs, they are expected to move on from cornerback Jaire Alexander via trade or release and aren't likely to bring back cornerback Eric Stokes. But unlike Alexander and Stokes, who played almost exclusively on the outside, the former Las Vegas Raiders corner has played mostly in the slot.

If the Packers use Hobbs in the same way, it will free up Keisean Nixon to remain on the outside, where he has said he would prefer to play. Nixon was mostly in the slot until last season, when rookie safety Javon Bullard played there when healthy.

Hobbs, 25, battled injuries throughout his time with Las Vegas. He missed 17 games in four seasons, including six in 2024.

In 11 games (seven starts) last season, Hobbs totaled 49 tackles, 5 passes defended and 1 interception. He provided versatility in the secondary, playing 275 snaps in the slot and 128 at outside cornerback, according to TruMedia.

Hobbs, however, played in only two of the final eight games of the regular season.

Hobbs' deal came shortly after the Packers agreed to sign former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract, as sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hobbs, who played four seasons at Illinois, was a fifth-round selection by the Raiders in 2021.

His best statistical season came in 2023 when he recorded 86 tackles (6 for loss), 1 interception and 7 passes defended. Overall, Hobbs collected 281 tackles, 19 passes defended and 3 picks in 51 career games (38 starts) in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.