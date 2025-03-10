Open Extended Reactions

Free agent defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton has agreed to a three-year deal with $30 million guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal could be worth more than $54 million, the source said.

The Panthers also agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal to bring back cornerback Michael Jackson, according to a source. Jackson led the team in pass deflections last year with 17.

Wharton, 26, had the best season of his five-year NFL career for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He had a career-high 6.5 sacks while playing in 17 games with 10 starts, and he added two more in three postseason games.

Wharton's biggest game came in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had two sacks of Justin Herbert, including one in the fourth quarter to help snuff a drive and hold the Chargers to a field goal. The Chiefs would counter with a late field goal of their own to win 19-17.

Wharton joined the Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted rookie from Missouri S&T, a Division II football school. But he earned time in the lineup as a rookie, playing in all 16 games with one start and getting two sacks.

Wharton also had two sacks in 2021 but was limited to five games in 2022 after tearing his ACL. He returned to play in 17 games with one start in 2023 and had two sacks.

He has 13.5 sacks in five NFL seasons.

