Free agent center Ryan Kelly reached an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $18 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter on Monday.

The longest-tenured offensive player for the Indianapolis Colts, Kelly has been a stalwart during a career that has included four Pro Bowl selections. A 2016 first-round draft pick, Kelly has been a starter for each of his nine seasons.

Kelly was at a crossroads coming out of the 2024 season, with his contract expiring and the Colts mulling where to go next at center. Kelly's age (31) and injury history left Indianapolis wondering whether to bring back Kelly or lean on 2024 draft pick Tanor Bortolini, who played in Kelly's absence during the seven games the veteran missed.

Kelly had hoped to remain in Indianapolis, detailing his love for the organization in a tearful interview with local reporters after the team's season finale.

"If I'm part of the team going forward, great," he said. "If not, it was an honor to wear the horseshoe."

Kelly was part of one of the league's premier offensive lines when he teamed up with a young Quenton Nelson at left guard and Braden Smith at right tackle after they were drafted in 2018. Kelly was known for his unique ability to get to second-level blocks and his mental advantage that helped him diagnose defensive fronts.

More recently, injuries have been an issue. He has missed 10 games in the past two seasons, but he remained a solid contributor when he was on the field.

