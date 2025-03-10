Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is re-signing with the team on a three-year, $36 million deal, his agent Trevon Smith told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Slayton is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.7 yards per reception but finished with 39 catches for 573 yards and 2 touchdowns, the second-least productive year of his career.

The fifth-round pick in 2019 out of Auburn led the Giants in receiving yards in four of the previous five seasons. He had over 720 receiving yards four times from 2019 to 2023.

But it wasn't always smooth sailing. Slayton was buried on the depth chart when coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen arrived in 2022. He eventually regained his starting spot and re-signed with the team for two years and $12 million in 2023.

Slayton, 28, led the team with 79 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. But he stayed away from most of the Giants' offseason workouts last spring in hopes of an adjusted contract. He eventually had $650,000 of incentives not likely to be earned added to his contract that he didn't collect as the Giants' offense stumbled badly again.

Slayton's role and targets decreased in 2024 with the addition of first-round pick Malik Nabers. Nabers still credited the respected veteran for being a valuable mentor who, at times, cut up clips of opposing defensive backs to show him their tendencies and weaknesses.

Slayton had 259 receptions for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns in the first six seasons of his professional career with the Giants.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.