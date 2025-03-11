Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints will re-sign defensive end Chase Young to a three-year, $51 million deal worth up to $57 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Young, 25, played all 17 games last season, finishing with 5.5 sacks and 46 pressures, according to TruMedia. His pressures were tied for 11th in the NFL.

Young signed a one-year deal with the Saints worth up to $13 million during the 2024 free agency period. Young's contract had about $8 million tied up in per-game roster bonuses because of an offseason neck procedure he had last spring.

He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft out of Ohio State and played for the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for the final nine games of the 2023 season.

Young was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, a season in which he had 7.5 sacks. He tore his ACL in 2021 and played in only three games during the 2022 season. He had 7.5 sacks combined between the Commanders and Niners in 2023.

Young has started 32 games in five seasons and has 22 career sacks.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.