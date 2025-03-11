Open Extended Reactions

Safety Andre Cisco has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the New York Jets, his agents, Andre Odom and David Mulugheta of Athletes First, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Cisco fills a huge need in the secondary, as three of the Jets' top four safeties from last season are unrestricted free agents. Cisco projects as one starter, possibly alongside Tony Adams, a restricted free agent who received a right-of-first-refusal tender ($3.2 million).

New coach Aaron Glenn, himself a former cornerback and secondary coach, made the position group a priority on the first day of free-agent negotiating. The Jets also agreed to a contract with former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, who replaces D.J. Reed (Detroit Lions).

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Cisco, 24, in the third round (65th overall) of the 2021 NFL draft out of Syracuse.

In his four seasons with the team, he appeared in 63 games (47 starts) and had eight interceptions (including one pick-six), 24 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Cisco had issues with blown coverages in 2024 and was removed from the starting lineup in Weeks 13 and 14. But he re-entered it in Weeks 15-16 before missing the season finale with a groin injury suffered during pregame warmups.

Cisco also caused a stir last season when he said he saw "a lot of quit" from players in the Jaguars' 35-16 Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears in London.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.