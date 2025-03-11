Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers cleared a significant amount of salary cap space on Tuesday by releasing running back Miles Sanders the day before the start of the NFL's new year.

Sanders, 27, was scheduled to count $8,175,000 against the 2025 cap. Releasing him will save the team $5.225 million.

The decision to move on from the 2019 second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles came after the two parties failed to agree on a restructured deal, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal in 2023 following the hiring of then-coach Frank Reich. Sanders was replaced as the starter by Chuba Hubbard late that season and retained the job this past season under coach Dave Canales.

Hubbard had a career-high 1,195 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this past season, earning a four-year, $33.2 million extension. Sanders had a career-low 205 yards on 55 carries.

Sanders had only 637 yards rushing and three touchdowns in two seasons at Carolina.

The Panthers likely will look for another running back in free agency or the draft with Hubbard, 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks and Emani Bailey the only backs on the roster.

Brooks suffered an ACL tear in December in his right knee, the same one he injured in college, and he is expected to miss most or all of the upcoming season recovering from surgery.