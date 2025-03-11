Stephen A. Smith says the Cowboys' quiet offseason will result in a third-place finish in the NFC East. (1:47)

FRISCO, Texas -- All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin, who was set to become a restricted free agent, and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with $5.5 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN.

Without the extension, Turpin was likely to receive the second-round tender of $5.3 million, but now he gets more security, and the Cowboys retain one of their top playmakers.

Turpin led the NFL in kickoff return average (33.5 yards) in the first year of the dynamic kickoff and had a 99-yard return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. His average was the second highest in the league since the 1970 merger. He also had a punt return for a touchdown, becoming the only player in the league last season with kick and punt returns for a score.

Turpin also became the first Cowboy to have punt, kickoff and receiving touchdowns in one season.

He caught a career-high 31 passes for 420 yards and two scores, including a 64-yarder. He ran 16 times for 92 yards.

Turpin, 28, joined the Cowboys in 2022 after winning MVP honors in the USFL while with the New Jersey Generals.

The Cowboys also agreed to a two-year deal with punter Bryan Anger on Tuesday, a source said. Anger has averaged 49 yards per punt in four years with the Cowboys and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice.

Also Tuesday, the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Payton Turner, according to sources.

The 2021 first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft has been slowed by injuries over the early portion of his career, but registered 2 sacks, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games last season.

On Sunday, the Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal worth $9 million with their other pending restricted free agent, safety Markquese Bell.