Safety Jason Pinnock will be signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal, he confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

A converted cornerback, Pinnock started 32 games at safety for the New York Giants over the past two seasons.

Pinnock, who played in college at Pittsburgh, finished with 85 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 tackles for loss this past season for the Giants. He played a team-high 937 defensive snaps (94.4%).

The Giants originally claimed Pinnock off waivers from the New York Jets after the final cutdown during the 2022 season. He worked his way into a full-time starting role the next season, when he had the most productive year of his career.

Pinnock, 25, had a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned 102 yards for a touchdown, six passes defended and 85 tackles in 2023, in his first full season as a starter.