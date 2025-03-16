Stephen A. Smith believes Justin Fields' future as an NFL starter hinges on his success with the Jets, warning this could be his last shot. (1:30)

Stephen A. on Justin Fields' move to Jets: 'His career is on the line' (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency was a frenzy well before players were able to officially sign on 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with a number of high-profile deals -- including eyebrow-raising trades -- agreed upon ahead of or during the legal negotiation window.

Geno Smith (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Justin Fields (Jets) and Daniel Jones (Colts) are among the quarterbacks who have already switched addresses, while big names at other positions -- DeAndre Hopkins (Ravens), Joey Bosa (Bills), Najee Harris (Chargers) and Davante Adams (Rams) -- also made headlines.

Below is a team-by-team look at impact signings for all 32 teams. ESPN's grades on the biggest deals and our rankings of the top available players will continue to be updated until 2025 NFL free agency careens to a stop.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

On a week when the team announced a big-money extension for quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills also made waves with deals for a couple of former Los Angeles Chargers -- wideout Joshua Palmer and edge Joey Bosa.

Miami added some depth during the legal tampering window, with former Jets starting QB Zach Wilson and wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (9 TDs with the Titans in 2024) among the most recognizable names.

The first free agency period of the Mike Vrabel era in New England saw a number of significant moves, including the addition of potential starters in DT Milton Williams, T Morgan Moses, pass rusher Harold Landry III, CB Carlton Davis III and LB Robert Spillane.

Reiss: Analysis of every Patriots signing

Justin Fields was the name that got the early attention for the Jets, but the bolstering of a defense that added LB Jamien Sherwood, CB Brandon Stephens and S Andre Cisco was significant as well.

Cimini: Analysis of every Jets signing

AFC NORTH

Probable future Hall of Fame receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the eye-popping new name for the Ravens, who also answered big questions by re-signing tackle Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard.

Hensley: Analysis of every Ravens signing

Defensive newcomers DT T.J. Slaton (ex-Packers) and LB Oren Burks (ex-Eagles) will add some depth to a defense with question marks, and re-signings of DT B.J. Hill and RB Samaje Perine should also help the big picture.

Baby: Analysis of every Bengals signing

The Myles Garrett contract extension was the biggest news for the Browns, with the additions of OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ex-Bucs) and T Cornelius Lucas (ex-Commanders) expected to add some depth.

As Steelers fans watched Justin Fields sign with the Jets and waited to see what was next with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, an agreement with LB Malik Harrison called time on the Elandon Roberts (now with the Raiders) era in Pittsburgh.

Pryor: Analysis of every Steelers signing

AFC SOUTH

The Texans haven't made any splash signings, but they have made waves in the trade market. They first traded for receiver Christian Kirk last week before trading away All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Monday. Then on Tuesday, they traded for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The acquisition of former Giants starting QB Daniel Jones was the splashiest early move by the Colts, but the secondary also underwent significant changes as well via agreements with CB Charvarius Ward and S Camryn Bynum.

Holder: Analysis of every Colts signing

The Jaguars have been busy in their first free agency period under GM James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen, with WR Dyami Brown, G Patrick Mekari, C Robert Hainsey, CB Jourdan Lewis and S Eric Murray among the new starting candidates in Jacksonville.

DiRocco: Analysis of every Jaguars signing

The biggest early move for the Titans bolstered the offensive line. Tennessee reached a deal with ex-Steeler Dan Moore Jr., considered the best available left tackle, for four years and $82 million.

Davenport: Analysis of every Titans signing

AFC WEST

The Broncos used the early days of free agency to shore up the defense, with two ex-49ers -- LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga -- added to a group that should also benefit from the re-signing of DT D.J. Jones.

Legwold: Analysis of every Broncos signing

The reigning AFC champs made a couple of key additions in the early stages of free agency, with ex-Chargers CB Kristian Fulton and T Jaylon Moore both expected to vie for starting jobs.

Teicher: Analysis of every Chiefs signing

New defensive faces were the biggest non-Geno Smith additions for the Raiders, with S Jeremy Chinn (ex-Commanders) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (ex-Steelers) among the veteran players Pete Carroll will have to work with in 2025.

McFadden: Analysis of every Raiders signing

The Chargers were not expected to be major players in free agency and that expectation has mostly held, though the addition of Najee Harris signals a change to the running back room and the re-signing of defensive stalwart Khalil Mack answers another key question.

Rhim: Analysis of every Chargers signing

NFC EAST

There have been no splash deals for the Cowboys at this stage, though some key re-signings -- DT Osa Odighizuwa, WR KaVontae Turpin, S Markquese Bell, CB C.J. Goodwin and P Bryan Anger among them -- will help facilitate stability in Big D.

Archer: Analysis of every Cowboys signing

What moves the Giants will make at the quarterback position remain in question, but the additions of S Jevon Holland (ex-Dolphins) and DE Chauncey Golston (ex-Cowboys) were parts of a less-scrutinized effort to improve the defense.

Raanan: Analysis of every Giants signing

The Eagles have been quiet in free agency so far -- in terms of additions. Defensive linemen Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, along with defensive backs Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers, are among those former Eagles who have new teams. Philly did re-sign LB Zack Baun, however, to answer a major question for the Super Bowl champs.

McManus: Analysis of every Eagles signing

DT Javon Kinlaw was the biggest name with whom the Commanders agreed to a deal early in free agency, as the former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets lineman is set to join Washington on a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $30 million guaranteed. The acquisition of WR Deebo Samuel Sr. via trade was another big move of the free agency period in Washington.

NFC NORTH

The Bears have been among the major players during the free agency window, working trades for guards Joe Thuney (ex-Chiefs) and Jonah Jackson (ex-Rams), while also coming to agreements with C Drew Dalman (ex-Falcons), DT Grady Jarrett (ex-Falcons) and DE Dayo Odeyingbo (ex-Colts).

Cronin: Analysis of every Bears signing

The Lions' biggest early free agency moves came on defense, where CB D.J. Reed (ex-Jets) and DT Roy Lopez (ex-Cardinals) will be among the notable new faces.

Woodyard: Analysis of every Lions signing

The Packers filled a couple of needs as free agency got underway, with guard Aaron Banks (ex-49ers) agreeing to a four-year, $77 million deal and CB Nate Hobbs (ex-Raiders) coming to Green Bay on a four-year, $48 million deal that includes a $16 million signing bonus.

Demovsky: Analysis of every Packers signing

The Vikings were active before free agency officially begun, agreeing to terms with ex-Commanders DT Jonathan Allen (three-year, $60 million contract), ex-Colts offensive linemen Will Fries (five years, $88 million) and Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million), and former Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $15 million).

Seifert: Analysis of every Vikings signing

NFC SOUTH

The salary cap-strapped Falcons have not been wildly active in free agency so far, making some depth-style deals with the likes of former 49ers pass rusher Leonard Floyd and ex-Raiders LB Divine Deablo.

Raimondi: Analysis of every Falcons signing

The Panthers are serious about upgrading their defensive talent, agreeing to new multiyear contracts with ex-Chief DT Tershawn Wharton (three-year, $54 million deal), ex-Ram DT Bobby Brown III (three-year contract worth $21 million), ex-Viking LB Pat Jones II (two-year contract worth $20 million), and ex-Raider S Tre'von Moehrig, S (three-year, $51 million deal).

Newton: Analysis of every Panthers signing

The Saints added a big name on the defensive side of the ball, with former Chiefs safety Justin Reid joining a group that also saw pass rusher Chase Young re-signed to stay in New Orleans.

Terrell: Analysis of every Saints signing

The Bucs' big move thus far is a one-year, $14 million contract for pass rusher Haason Reddick, who will be in Tampa after a disgruntled partial season with the Jets. Re-signings of WR Chris Godwin, G Ben Bredeson and LB Lavonte David have also made headlines.

Laine: Analysis of every Buccaneers signing

NFC WEST

The Cardinals were quiet in the early stages of free agency, with deals for veteran QB Jacoby Brissett and WR Zay Jones making the most noise.

Weinfuss: Analysis of every Cardinals signing

The Rams' decisions to move forward with Matthew Stafford and move on from Cooper Kupp predated free agency, a period that saw L.A. make a couple of significant moves with agreements with WR Davante Adams and DT Poona Ford.

Barshop: Analysis of every Rams signing

The 49ers did not make any splash-type deals in the early portions of free agency, but lower-key agreements with the likes of TE Luke Farrell (ex-Jaguars), S Jason Pinnock (ex-Giants) and WR Demarcus Robinson (ex-Rams) did take place.

Wagoner: Analysis of every 49ers signing

The Seahawks made big moves in bringing aboard Sam Darnold while jettisoning Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. They also added OT Josh Jones (ex-Ravens) for depth in the trenches.